Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $57.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.79.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $48.68 on Monday. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.49. The company has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.9% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

