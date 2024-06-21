Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYBT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stock Yards Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $141,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,319,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

SYBT stock opened at $47.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stock Yards Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.93 and a twelve month high of $53.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $83.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.00 million. Research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

