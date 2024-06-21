StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Trading Up 22.3 %

NNVC opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.94. NanoViricides has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About NanoViricides

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

