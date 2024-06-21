StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

NYSE BNED opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.67. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $226.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.20.

In other news, Director Rory Wallace purchased 202,480,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.05 per share, for a total transaction of $10,124,038.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 207,613,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,380,676.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,256,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after buying an additional 90,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 258.6% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 46,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 33,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

