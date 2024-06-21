StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of BCLI opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.43.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:BCLI Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 81,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

