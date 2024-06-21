StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TAST opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $502.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 2.48. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average of $9.12.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $452.19 million during the quarter. Carrols Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 1.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAST. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 11.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 36,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates restaurants in the United States. It operates quick service restaurants as a franchisee under the Burger King and Popeyes brands in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

