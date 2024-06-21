StockNews.com Lowers Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EA. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.00.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $137.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.81. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $326,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $326,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,479.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,539 shares of company stock worth $3,089,969 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 269.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

