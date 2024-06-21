StockNews.com Lowers ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) to Sell

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRQR remained flat at $1.71 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 43,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,726. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $139.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.58% and a negative net margin of 260.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRQR. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 483,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares in the last quarter. 32.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

