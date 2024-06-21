StockNews.com Upgrades Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) to Strong-Buy

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FRD opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. Friedman Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.52. The firm has a market cap of $112.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Friedman Industries news, CEO Mike J. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $82,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 147,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,927.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mike J. Taylor purchased 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $31,157.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,674.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mike J. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $82,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 147,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,927.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRD. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Friedman Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Friedman Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Friedman Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Friedman Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 374,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 20,940 shares in the last quarter. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

