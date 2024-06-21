StockNews.com Upgrades PVH (NYSE:PVH) to Strong-Buy

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PVH in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PVH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.81.

NYSE:PVH traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.37. 3,546,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,246. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.83. PVH has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $141.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.72 and a 200 day moving average of $120.32.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PVH will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $325,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in PVH by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

