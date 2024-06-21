Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SYK. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $370.58.

NYSE SYK opened at $341.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $336.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.29. Stryker has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,528,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.0% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 15,132 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 67.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the first quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 10,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

