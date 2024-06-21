Sui Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.22 Billion (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Sui token can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001424 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Sui has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Sui has a total market capitalization of $2.22 billion and approximately $180.45 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,426,143,881 tokens. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,426,143,880.7088885 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.90849656 USD and is up 5.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 266 active market(s) with $174,951,950.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

