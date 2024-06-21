Sunflower Bank N.A. Boosts Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $4,264,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 78.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 228,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,950,000 after purchasing an additional 100,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.6% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.69. 1,038,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,846. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.53 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.29. The company has a market cap of $101.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

