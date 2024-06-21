Sunflower Bank N.A. Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sunflower Bank N.A. trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.67. The company had a trading volume of 19,713,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,057,219. The company has a market capitalization of $156.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -463.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,799.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.