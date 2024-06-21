Sunflower Bank N.A. Has $387,000 Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sunflower Bank N.A. decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 665 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 989,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $527,524,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Summa Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 1,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.94.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,532,780. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $6.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $563.96. 774,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,682. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $603.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $574.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $559.89. The company has a market cap of $215.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

