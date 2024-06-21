Sunflower Bank N.A. Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 263,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $12,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,138,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 299,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,303,000 after purchasing an additional 16,649 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 208,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 155,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 140,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS:JPIB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,774 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.43 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.13.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.1899 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.