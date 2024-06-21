Sunflower Bank N.A. Sells 100 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sunflower Bank N.A. cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.4% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 423,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,273,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,345,561. The stock has a market cap of $357.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.45.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

