Sunflower Bank N.A. Sells 27 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sunflower Bank N.A. reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 485 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 25.3% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 35,921 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at $180,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.9% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 119.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,212 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.3% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,783,694 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,051,123,000 after acquiring an additional 139,165 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $4.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $683.36. 1,959,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,007,203. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $689.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $294.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $620.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $574.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,425 shares of company stock valued at $41,919,791. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.53.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

