Sunflower Bank N.A. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $167.05. 212,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,187. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $176.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading

