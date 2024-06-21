Susquehanna Raises Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $185.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $143.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded Micron Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $140.12.

Micron Technology stock opened at $144.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $159.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.79 and a beta of 1.21. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.56 and its 200-day moving average is $103.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total transaction of $4,412,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,617 shares in the company, valued at $17,497,041.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total transaction of $4,412,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,497,041.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 743,557 shares in the company, valued at $89,226,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 320,446 shares of company stock worth $38,724,533. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $769,372,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Micron Technology by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,182,608,000 after buying an additional 5,257,201 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,150,743,000 after buying an additional 3,315,988 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,303,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,177,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,688 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,541,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $387,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,267 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

