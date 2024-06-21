Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners lifted their price target on shares of Sylogist from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Sylogist from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.08.

Sylogist Price Performance

SYZ stock opened at C$9.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$225.63 million, a P/E ratio of 481.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.48. Sylogist has a 52-week low of C$6.46 and a 52-week high of C$10.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.51.

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.06). Sylogist had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of C$16.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.40 million. Research analysts expect that Sylogist will post 0.1501336 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sylogist Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Sylogist’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sylogist news, Director Tracy Edkins purchased 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,996.82. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.

