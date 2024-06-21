Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Stock Performance
Shares of EVOL stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. Symbolic Logic has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92.
Symbolic Logic Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Symbolic Logic
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.