Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by American National Bank

American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 829.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,977,593,000 after purchasing an additional 203,601 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Synopsys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,551,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,373,384,000 after acquiring an additional 32,430 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Synopsys by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,565,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,321,019,000 after acquiring an additional 153,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,272,143,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 20.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,041,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $925,744,000 after acquiring an additional 344,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In related news, Director Marc N. Casper acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,341.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, Director Marc N. Casper acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,440,228.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,288 shares of company stock valued at $13,527,485 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 price target (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.18.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $4.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $605.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,649,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.32, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $562.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $553.90. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $416.87 and a one year high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

