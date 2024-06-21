Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Sypris Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

SYPR stock opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.12 million, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. Sypris Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 16.73% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Sypris Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,309,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 134,802 shares during the period. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $8,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

