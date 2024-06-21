Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TSM. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $175.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.55 and a 200 day moving average of $131.56. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $84.01 and a 52-week high of $184.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.4865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 32.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

