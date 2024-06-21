Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Raised by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,230 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $14,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $145.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $67.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. DA Davidson raised their price target on Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

