TD Cowen Raises Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target to $26.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Cowen from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LEVI. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.89.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $23.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 74.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.04.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 154.84%.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 35,415 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $708,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 35,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $708,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 23,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $461,050.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 830,719 shares of company stock valued at $18,426,020. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

