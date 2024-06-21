Terra (LUNA) Price Reaches $0.43 on Top Exchanges

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Terra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000672 BTC on exchanges. Terra has a market cap of $332.48 million and approximately $19.53 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Terra has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000597 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000660 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 773,557,597 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

