TerraClassicUSD Trading 0.7% Lower This Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $106.09 million and $14.80 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00042697 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00008347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00013023 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010563 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000716 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,959,511,063 coins and its circulating supply is 5,751,940,128 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

