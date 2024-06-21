Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT) Shares Down 1.8%

Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.38. 860,157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 668,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

Teucrium Wheat Fund Trading Down 1.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69.

Get Teucrium Wheat Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teucrium Wheat Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEAT. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Teucrium Wheat Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 112,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund by 39.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Teucrium Wheat Fund in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $390,000.

About Teucrium Wheat Fund

Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat (Wheat Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which includes the second-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%; the third-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teucrium Wheat Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teucrium Wheat Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.