Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $917.00 price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TPL stock opened at $775.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 1.59. Texas Pacific Land has a 12-month low of $422.07 and a 12-month high of $799.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $621.48 and a 200-day moving average of $558.42.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $174.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.20 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.74% and a return on equity of 43.16%. Research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Pacific Land

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 315.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

