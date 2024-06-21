The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,947 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $4,267,000. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.3% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 100,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $19,475,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in Boeing by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 20,363 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.70. 4,000,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,577,282. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.28.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. TD Cowen cut their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.89.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

