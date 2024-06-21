The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,824,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,015,000 after purchasing an additional 64,029 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,088,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,871,000 after purchasing an additional 144,036 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 120,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,665 shares of company stock worth $13,995,465 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.78. 7,841,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,009,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.56. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

