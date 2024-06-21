The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 970,756 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 580,703 shares.The stock last traded at $5.28 and had previously closed at $5.25.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Equity Trust

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,441,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,050,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 56,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 299,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845 shares in the last quarter. 7.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

