The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 970,756 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 580,703 shares.The stock last traded at $5.28 and had previously closed at $5.25.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
