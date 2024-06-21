The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Decreased by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 3,137 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 20,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.20. The company had a trading volume of 14,141,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,485,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.90 and its 200-day moving average is $104.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

