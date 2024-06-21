Theta Fuel (TFUEL) 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.57 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0719 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $473.44 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00043032 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00008354 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00012995 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00010643 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,588,704,126 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

