Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Tops $0.0722

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0722 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $475.89 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00042586 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00012907 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010507 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000714 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,588,970,612 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.