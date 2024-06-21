TL Private Wealth Sells 3,874 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

TL Private Wealth trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises about 0.4% of TL Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.31. The stock had a trading volume of 85,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,299. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day moving average is $51.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

