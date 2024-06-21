Traders Buy Large Volume of Warner Music Group Put Options (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 20,010 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,585% compared to the typical daily volume of 543 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,116. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.79. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 120.42% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 68.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMG shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 154,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

