Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by One Plus One Wealth Management LLC

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.79.

NYSE TT traded down $3.07 on Friday, hitting $332.86. The stock had a trading volume of 595,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,191. The company’s 50-day moving average is $320.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.49. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $182.96 and a one year high of $345.46. The stock has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

