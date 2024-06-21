Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stake Increased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $3,086,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 36.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,639,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,581,000 after purchasing an additional 436,997 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,176,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,295,000 after purchasing an additional 21,040 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 322,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,778,000 after purchasing an additional 34,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Trane Technologies stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $334.12. 1,798,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,170. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $182.96 and a 12 month high of $345.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $321.15 and a 200 day moving average of $286.22.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

