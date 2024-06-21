Truist Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

VKTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.38.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $50.43 on Monday. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $99.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.86. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,059,845.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Viking Therapeutics news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,413,639.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $4,986,005.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,854 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,845.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 44.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,785,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $638,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,820 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,380,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,202,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after purchasing an additional 822,156 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 13.7% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,279,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,159,000 after buying an additional 154,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,274,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,727,000 after buying an additional 311,681 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

