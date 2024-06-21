Trust Co of the South Buys 10,016 Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Trust Co of the South increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the quarter. Trust Co of the South owned 0.10% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,940,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,319 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,178,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,604,000 after acquiring an additional 417,498 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,100,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,576,000 after acquiring an additional 433,949 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,855,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,209,000 after acquiring an additional 611,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 301.9% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,688,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,261 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFGR stock remained flat at $24.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,938. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.94.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

