Trust Co of the South Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Trust Co of the South lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Trust Co of the South’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $547.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,106,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,096. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $525.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.46. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $551.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

