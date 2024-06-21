Trust Co of the South Trims Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Trust Co of the South decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in Oracle were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,071 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 30,592 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Selway Asset Management increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 37,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,739,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,605,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $145.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.79.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,299,071.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 over the last 90 days. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

