U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.47% from the stock’s current price.

USB has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Compass Point upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $39.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,553,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,297,984. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

