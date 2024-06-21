Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $69.23 and last traded at $70.10. 3,871,358 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 19,529,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.47.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $146.12 billion, a PE ratio of 113.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 635,984 shares of company stock worth $42,258,297 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

