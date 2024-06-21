UBS Group Lowers Equitable (NYSE:EQH) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has $43.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $40.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.40.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. Equitable has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $41.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average is $35.96.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Equitable will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $361,276.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,086.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $361,276.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,086.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,411 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,371 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Equitable by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equitable by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

