Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank trimmed its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 56.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $614,568,000 after purchasing an additional 556,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,192,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 45,740.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 291,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,854,000 after buying an additional 290,908 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 407,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,596,000 after buying an additional 260,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 271,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,988,000 after buying an additional 184,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $522.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $498.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.30.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $4.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $383.24. 169,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,521. The company’s 50-day moving average is $397.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.27. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $574.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

