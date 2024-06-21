Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.37.

UGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ultrapar Participações from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Itau BBA Securities cut Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

UGP opened at $3.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33. Ultrapar Participações has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 2.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UGP. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 254.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

